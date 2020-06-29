GMB shares hilarious throwback photos of Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid

Good Morning Britain had a treat in store for fans on Monday. In celebration of the Television Centre's 60th birthday, the show shared throwback photos of hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid – and the hilarious snapshots went down a storm.

Piers, now 55, is pictured at the age of 19, posing for a black-and-white head shot and smiling at the camera. Susanna, meanwhile, is captured during her very first GMB broadcast, sporting a short pixie crop – a marked difference to the 49-year-old's preferred shoulder length style of today.

GMB has shared throwback photos of Susanna Reid and Piers Morgan

Susanna and Piers have worked together on GMB since 2015, and Susanna recently opened up about their working relationship. She explained: "We're one of those couples who fight, and it's not just for the cameras. We often have rows in the editorial meeting that we continue on air.

"We met long before we 'got together' as co-hosts. Fourteen years ago I first interviewed him on the BBC sofa. I seem to remember being glad it was only a brief encounter. Now we host a breakfast show together, and viewers say it's like watching 'mum and dad argue in front of the kids'. Truth be told, by the time I get home, I feel like I've been through the wringer. But here's the thing. It's a dynamite dynamic."

Piers recently celebrated his ten-year wedding anniversary with wife Celia

It's been a special month for Piers, meanwhile. On 24 June, he celebrated his ten-year wedding anniversary with wife Celia Walden, and took to Instagram to mark the occasion. He shared a photo showing the newly-weds strolling through the grounds of their venue, St Mary's Church in Swinsbrook after their ceremony, before heading to their reception via a vintage Rolls Royce at a nearby pub.

Piers captioned the post, "10 years ago today. I made an honest woman of Celia. And her lawyers hoped it would never last! Happy anniversary to my considerably better half."