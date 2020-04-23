GMB's Piers Morgan mocks Susanna Reid for having a TikTok account

Piers Morgan mocked co-presenter Susanna Reid on Thursday morning because she has a TikTok account. After the presenter, 49, revealed that she is "obsessed" with the new social media app, which is popular for its hilarious short-form videos, Piers told her and the audience that it was not appropriate as it’s aimed at "young'uns".

Quickly defending herself, Susanna explained that it wasn't only for young people, noting that a 102-year-old had recently gone viral for posting a video of himself dancing. The mother-of-two was making reference to Percy, who resides in a Scottish care home.

The raving elderly man has been thrilling the internet with his dances, filmed at Whitecraigs Care Home in Thornliebank, Glasgow, by his care workers.

While Piers was delighted with the clip, he reiterated that TikTok was only for young people and 102-year-olds – not for her!

Piers Morgan may not have a TikTok account, but he is very active on other social media apps – particularly Twitter, where he has over seven million followers, and Instagram, where he has over one million.

And it was through Instagram that the presenter delighted his fans on Wednesday as he shared a sneak peek of the garden at his country house in Sussex. The Good Morning Britain presenter posted a photo to his account which showed the algae-covered water of a pond in which three ducks were sitting, spaced out, appearing to be enjoying their surroundings. And no one could blame them – it looked like a very peaceful setting, with plenty of lush foliage behind them.

The dad-of-four captioned the photo: "Three years ago, I bought the field at the bottom of the garden down at my Sussex home and put a pond in at the bottom of it. ‘The ducks will come,’ I declared confidently, like the voice Kevin Costner heard in Field of Dreams. For quite a while, they didn’t. Today, my mum found this lot in the pond. It took a global pandemic... but the ducks finally came." Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker was among the first to react, commenting: "Decent social distancing too."