Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan married journalist Celia Walden on 24 June 2010, and on Wednesday, he took to Instagram to share a stunning photo from the day in honour of their 10th wedding anniversary.

SEE: Inside the weddings of Good Morning Britain's hosts

The image shows Piers and Celia strolling through the grounds of their venue, St Mary's Church in Swinsbrook after their ceremony, before heading to their reception via a vintage Rolls Royce at a nearby pub. Piers captioned the post, "10 years ago today. I made an honest woman of Celia. And her lawyers hoped it would never last! Happy anniversary to my considerably better half."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Piers Morgan reveals how his wife has been helping him during lockdown

On their eighth wedding anniversary in 2018, Piers shared another throwback photo from their big day, writing, "'My most brilliant achievement was my ability to persuade my wife to marry me' – Sir Winston Churchill. I concur with that sentiment, succeeding in that achievement 8 years ago today."

MORE: Meet Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan's family

When the couple were planning their celebrations, Piers had said at the time that he intended for "a small wedding followed by a big, big party", and they opted for an intimate guestlist of only close friends and family. There was no sign of (then) fellow Britain's Got Talent judges Simon Cowell or Amanda Holden, and when asked why he had not asked Simon to be best man, Piers quipped: "I couldn't trust him to turn up on time. He's terrible at timekeeping."

Simon, meanwhile, added, "I hate to admit it, but I'm absolutely thrilled for the two of them. Having met Celia, I have no idea how he managed to pull this one off."

Piers' wedding to Celia marked his second, after divorcing from his ex-wife Marion Shalloe, who he has three sons with - while it was Celia's first marriage. Piers and Celia announced that they were expecting a child a year after saying I do, and on 25 November 2011, they welcomed Elise, Celia's first child and Piers' fourth.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.