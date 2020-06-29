Viewers were in stitches as Martin Kemp revealed a very embarrassing incident from his son Roman's childhood on Celebrity Gogglebox - though we don't think Roman himself was too impressed!

Reminiscing about Roman when he was a baby, Martin admitted that he was stung by a bee in a very unpleasant place when he was a tot - and that he had never heard a baby scream so loudly in reaction to the painful moment. He explained: "It was tiny, I don't even know how the bee could see it! And it stung you! It was the biggest scream I had ever heard from a baby in my life."

Fans were quick to comment on the hilarious moment, with one writing: "Doesn’t matter how old you get you can always rely on good parents to embarrass you and totally own you," while another added: "This is why people should not go on to tv with the parents." A third person tweeted: "Ah come on, how hilarious and brilliant is this father and son relationship... epic."

Martin and Roman Kemp have had viewers in stitches on Celebrity Gogglebox

Roman commented on the incident himself. Sharing the video from Gogglebox's official account, he added: "The embarrassment is getting worse every episode."

Celebrity Gogglebox has been a huge hit this year, with the likes of Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash, Harry and Sandra Redknapp and Rylan Clark-Neal (and his hilarious mum), all taking part. Judge Robert Rinder also confirmed that he and Susanna Reid would be joining the cast, tweeting: "Delighted to say my dear friend @susannareid100b and I will be joining the esteemed @c4gogglebox sofa dwellers later this series. Susanna, my flatulent dog and I can be caught passing judgement from Friday 3 July on @channel4 #celebritygogglebox."

Sadie Frost has also confirmed she will be joining the show with her two sons, Rafferty and Rudy. She said: "I absolutely love Gogglebox and couldn’t be more thrilled to be on the show, especially with Raff and Rudy. It’s definitely safe to say we have very different TV tastes but we’re looking forward to seeing what comes our way."