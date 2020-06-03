Roman Kemp and his dad Martin are set to appear on Celebrity Gogglebox, but it appears as though the father-and-son duo do not have the same taste in TV shows - or hobbies for that matter! Speaking to Alex Jones on The One Show on Tuesday night, Roman said his dad is "obsessed with gardening" and even loves watching TV shows centred around the topic!

"When I was a kid my dad was always the cool dad like 'oh yeah get your mates round, we can watch horror movies, we can watch the football.' But now he is just like 'Shirl, what do you want to watch? Shall we watch something to do with gardening again?" Martin laughed at his son's cheeky comment, and responded with: "That's not fair!"

However, there was clearly an element of truth to the Capital Breakfast radio host's joke as Martin revealed he was excited to show off his new garden to his son. Speaking about filming the Channel 4 show before the coronavirus lockdown, the 58-year-old said: "It was just the best thing. When he came home I was able to show him what I have been doing around the garden and, you know, just to see him and talk to him face to face rather than digitally was so nice."

Back in 2015, the pair invited HELLO! into their family home and spoke about their close bond. "We have one of the best father-son relationships I know," Roman said proudly. "I'm very fortunate to live in a family where we get on." But Martin revealed he had a very unusual parenting approach, appealing to his son's better nature rather than reprimanding him. "There was no discipline," the Spandau Ballet star said. "I'd just show him if he hurt my feelings." Roman added: "I'd do the same with my kids. It was the same with dad and his parents. He'd wear stupid stuff and grandad didn't bat an eyelid. It makes you more mature if someone isn't disciplining you and you're learning on your own about right and wrong."

