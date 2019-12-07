Roman Kemp: Inside the I'm a Celebrity campmate's star-studded childhood

Fans of I'm a Celebrity have been loving Roman Kemp in the jungle thanks to his cheeky antics and kind personality. While the 26-year-old, who is still competing in the jungle show, is a professional DJ on Capital Radio, he has been surrounded by famous faces from a very early age! Find out everything you need to know about the campmate's fabulous, star-studded childhood

Who are Roman Kemp's parents?

It seems unsurprising that Roman would choose a career in the music industry, as both his mum and dad have roots there! While Martin Kemp is perhaps best known for being a member of Spandau Ballet (before joining the cast of EastEnders), his mother is Shirlie Holliman, who was a member of the band Wham! alongside her singing partner, Pepsi. He also has an older sister, Harley.

Harley and Roman are close friends as well as siblings

Speaking about his relationship with his dad, Roman said: "We have one of the best father-son relationships I know. I'm very fortunate to live in a family where we get on." Martin is also bursting with pride for her son, previously telling HELLO!: "He has no personality - he's a shrinking violet. He's only 22 and he's had 48 careers." He also revealed that Roman had always wanted to be a DJ, adding: "As a kid he bought a little DJ kit and it became his hobby. It's what he does now. Something the family talks about a lot is that success doesn't mean how much you earn but how happy you are."

Harley posted a snap of the family after Roman entered the jungle

What does Roman think of his star-studded childhood?

Speaking about being surrounding by famous friends while he was growing up, and trying to make it on his own, Roman previously told HELLO!: "I've seen the success that my mum and dad have had and I know the life I lived as a kid was because of what music did for my family. I guess I never tried to go against the grain and say, ‘I want to do my own thing.'"

Roman often shares throwbacks

Martin added: "But you have to remember that Ro wasn't just surrounded by me and Shirlie. There was my brother Gary, his wife Sadie [Frost] at the time, who was making films, George Michael. We didn't sit around the table and talk about being celebrities. It was all about work – and when I see Ro now, he has a fantastic work ethic."

Who is Roman Kemp's godfather?

Roman's godfather is the late, great George Michael, and Roman opened up about his friendship with the singer, who sadly passed away in 2016. He told The Sun: "The memories I have of Yog are amazing. He was a dear part of my family, so if someone asks, it's never a negative. It's how much love I have for this guy and how much he had for everyone around him. I've never held any bad memories of Yog. I was very fortunate, with an amazing childhood. I'm super-pleased to have known him as closely as I did."

George bought him a Batmobile