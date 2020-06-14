All you need to know about Martin Kemp's daughter Harley Moon Martin and Roman have a brand new TV show…

Martin and Roman Kemp are one of TV's favourite father and son duos. With Martin's success as a member of hit eighties band Spandau Ballet and as an actor in shows like EastEnders and Waterloo Road, it's no wonder that his son Roman has been inspired to follow his dad's footsteps and carve a career in entertainment. Roman is best known for his radio DJ gig at Capital FM and last year even headed Down Under to take part in I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! And now, the two are fronting their very own TV show Martin & Roman's Sunday Best. But there's another member of the Kemp family who you may be less familiar with. Here's all you need to know about Roman's older sister Harley Moon…

Who is Harley Moon Kemp?

Harley Moon is the first child of Martin Kemp and Shirlie Holliman. After meeting in eighties while the couple were both in the music industry, Martin and Shirlie got hitched in 1988 and a year later welcomed their daughter Harley Moon. Harley clearly has a close bond with her family, and often posts pictures and videos on her Instagram of her with her famous parents and younger brother.

Harley with her dad Martin and brother Roman

What does Harley Moon Kemp do for work?

Harley Moon may not be in the public eye as much as her brother or parents, but she's certainly enjoying success in her career. The 30-year-old works as a photographer, director and singer-song writer. Harley often shows off her talent on her Instagram, posting videos of songs she's written and campaigns she's worked on as a photographer. Harley even wrote a couple of the songs on her parent's latest album, In The Swing Of It, which came out last year.

The Kemp Family

What else is there to know about the Kemp family?

Roman and Harley are no doubt used to living a life in the spotlight thanks to their parent's line of work and have often spoken about the number of famous faces that they have grown up with. Harley and Roman's godfather was none other than the late George Michael, for whom mum Shirlie was a backing singer in their Wham! days. While appearing on I'm A Celebrity, Roman opened up about his and Harley's relationship with the late singer. "

Harley and Roman's mum Shirlie was a backing singer for Wham!

He was an amazing guy. He was my uncle. You'd see him at dinners, Christmas, the lot. It is really nice that all the memories I have are so nice, going on holidays, and having my parents compete with Christmas presents. I remember George came round to the house and brought in my present and he'd gone to Harrods and bought one of those electric cars but not just that, it was a Batmobile. I've still got it. Memories like that, they're so nice to have but it's strange because for me it was just my mum's best mate."

