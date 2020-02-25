It looks like Martin and Roman Kemp are following in Bradley and Barney Walsh's footsteps with their very own father and son show! The duo have confirmed that they will be teaming up for a new breakfast programme, Sunday Best, where they will welcome celebrity guests and live music. According to The Sun, the series will begin in the spring.

The duo previously hinted about the news, with Roman telling The Sun: "Dad and I are working on something special, we’re really excited." Martin added: "We have such a laugh when we work on something. We’re very lucky." Martin recently excited fans after speaking about a potential Spandau Ballet reunion, telling the MailOnline: "Obviously I would love to make a reunion happen, we have all been vocal that we would love to make it happen and bring the band together again. Spandau Ballet is on ice for now. I can't say what will happen in the future."

He added that there's "no drama" between himself and his fellow former bandmates, including his brother Gary Kemp, Steve Norman, John Keeble and Tony Hadley, saying: "We haven't spoken in a while, I haven't spoken to the rest of the group in a while, so I don't know what will happen in the future."

Meanwhile, Roman is still presenting Capital Breakfast following his stint in the I'm a Celebrity jungle back in 2019, but things will be changing as his co-host, Vick Hope, recently stepped down. She told her fans: "All good things come to an end and after 3 amazing years co-hosting Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, alongside Sonny [Jay], I've made the decision that it is time to move onto pastures new. It has been a great privilege to present alongside two of my best friends in the world: Roman and Sonny have been like brothers to me and I think you are both so incredibly talented."