GMB shock

Susanna Reid shocks Piers Morgan with cleaning confession - watch!

Did Susanna Reid's confession surprise you?

Emmy Griffiths

Susanna Reid left Piers Morgan speechless on Good Morning Britain after admitting that she doesn't own an essential household item - an iron! Chatting about how much they disliked household chores on the breakfast show, Susanna admitted that she doesn't bother with ironing. 

"Anyone who doesn't own an iron is forgiven," she said. "I don't even own an iron, I can't bear it. I don't have an iron, I don't have an ironing board." While Piers was adding that ironing was "boring", he looked shocked at Susanna's confession before asking her who irons her clothes for her. 

She replied: "Nobody! There's nobody in my house who irons clothes. You just wash them and hang them out. I literally don't have an iron." Announcing a break, Piers joked: "On that bombshell, we'll be back in a moment!" GMB tweeted the clip on Tuesday morning, and the caption read: "It's not often you see @piersmorgan lost for words! But the news @susannareid100 doesn't own an iron has left him reeling. Let us know whether you think an iron and ironing board are unnecessary possessions." 

Iron or not, Susanna always looks fabulous

Fans had a mixed response to Susanna's confession, with one writing: "Well done @susannareid100 for not owning an iron!! I haven't had one now for 15 yrs... and it's fabulous," while another added: "Most definitely, ironing is a waste of your life. There are ways to look after your clothes to avoid this!" However, a third person tweeted: "Oh my god how can you not iron? I get stressed out over the smallest crease." 

One viewer joked: "I own an ironing Shop in Glossop, Derbyshire. I spend all day everyday ironing! There are many Susanna Reids and I'm so glad otherwise I'd be out of a job." 

