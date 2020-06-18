Ben Shephard might be in the dog house with his wife Annie after making a very cheeky comment about her whilst discussing the return of the Premier League with Susanna Reid on Thursday's Good Morning Britain.

Whilst discussing Wednesday's match, Susanna quizzed Ben about the selfie he had posted of himself with Annie prior to the game starting.

WATCH as Ben Shephard makes cheeky comment live on air

"This was interesting, because you posted a selfie despite the fact that Annie said 'Please don't post the selfie', but the reason she said that is because she's not wearing any makeup," explained Susanna, before Ben cheekily commented: "Minging."

Ben made a cheeky comment about his wife whilst talking to Susanna on Thursday's show

"Annie looks beautiful," added Susanna, before realising what Ben had just said. "What did you just say?" she quizzed him.

"Sorry, nothing," the father-of-two quickly said, clearly backtracking his comment.

Reflecting on his and Annie's football date night, Ben told Susanna: "It was just one of the most wonderful moments, because we're sitting there, football is on and things felt like they were getting back to normal, it felt like quite a big step towards that."

Ben and Annie with their two sons

Despite Ben's naughty comment, Annie received an outpouring of support on Ben's Instagram following his post, which read: "Early evening Pre kickoff promenade with my hairdresser, who's not happy with my selfies apparently she's not got make up on....I didn't like to say I hadn't noticed!! Anyway back in time for the footy which has cheered her up no end. #romance."

The couple's celebrity friends inundated Annie with some sweet words, with Gaby Roslin commenting: "She’s so beautiful she doesn’t need any!" A fan added: "Gorgeous couple! Annie doesn't need makeup ben she's naturally pretty." Another one remarked: "She's lucky enough to not need any make up....wish I looked that good without it! x."