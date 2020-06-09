Good Morning Britain stars Susanna Reid and Piers Morgan playfully butted heads on Tuesday's show after discussing whether pub gardens would be reopening soon amid the lockdown. While Piers began to speak at length about enjoying his first pulled pint post-lockdown, and that it would be followed by ten more, Susanna dryly said: "Drink responsibly kids," before Piers reprimanded her for suggesting "kids" drink alcohol, jokily calling his co-host "irresponsible".

WATCH: Piers and Susanna discuss beer gardens

GMB correspondent Richard Gaisford spoke about pub gardens reopening, explaining: "The reopening of pub gardens is going to be discussed, there's been some serious hints, some backroom briefings and a lot of rumours. Because of that, pubs like this have been working on social distancing and how they can keep people safe. The British Beer and Pub Association said to the government today, 'We need clarification on this, you can just expect us to open safely and smoothly at the drop of the hat'... Brewers too need some help and advice because they need to get things going to make sure there's enough beer on tap."

The TV presenters have a playful relationship

During the latest instalment of the breakfast show, the pair also came under fire for joking about Prime Minister Boris Johnson's hair during his latest address, with Piers suggesting that he looked like "Worzel Gummidge". His comments drew criticism from some viewers, with one writing: "This is really out of order. No respect whatsoever... and why? Because @BorisJohnson wouldn’t appear on @GMB. Shameful behaviour." Another disagreed, writing: "I couldn’t agree more. About time someone’s said it."

