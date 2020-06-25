Over the years, This Morning presenters such as Phillip Schofield and Gino D'Acampo have delighted fans with peeks inside their family life. The doting dads don't always talk about their children, but they are never far from their mind! We take a look at some of the sweetest moments both new and old This Morning stars have shared with their kids...

Eamonn Holmes

Eamonn Holmes' eldest son Declan is his twin! The 60-year-old shared a sweet tribute to Declan on his birthday which showed several throwback photos of the pair taken "half a lifetime ago" - and we can't get over how similar they look. Eamonn is also a doting dad to Rebecca and Niall from his previous marriage to Gabrielle Holmes, and Jack whom he shares with wife Ruth Langsford, and he recently confessed he is missing his family during the coronavirus lockdown, as he recently shared a throwback photo of a rare family gathering with all four of his lookalike children.

Holly Willoughby's husband Dan Baldwin

Dan Baldwin may not technically be on This Morning himself, but his wife Holly occasionally share peeks inside their intimate family moments. And they appeared to be having the time of their lives as they rang in the New Year! Standing in the sea with their three children Harry, ten, and Chester, five, and Belle, seven, the couple looked relaxed as they looking out at a blazing 2020 sign while sipping on glasses of champagne. "To kindness and love, the things we need most," Holly wrote, and added a cryptic hashtag, which read: "If you know you know."

Richard Madeley

A family wedding is a perfect occasion to get the family together for a photo, and that's exactly what Chloe Madeley did when she tied the knot to James Haskell. Speaking of her dad Richard, Chloe told HELLO!: "I’m a daddy’s girl and he was so looking forward to driving me to church – a tribute to our father-and-daughter road trips. He’s just like me, sentimental and nostalgic. I even caught him watching the film, Father of the Bride." How sweet!

Gino D'Acampo

Now that's what we call a gorgeous family photo! Gino D'Acampo shared the snap of himself cuddling up to his wife and their three lookalike children Luciano, Rocco and Mia with the caption: "Hi guys, how you doing? The D’Acampo’s send you all a big kiss.......GDx." Who knew the chef was so sentimental?

Phillip Schofield

Who doesn't love a good family games night? Phillip Schofield enjoyed some quality time with his wife Stephanie Lowe and their two daughters Molly and Ruby by playing a game of Murder Mystery.

The TV presenter revealed on the This Morning that they are known as "the four" and that their bond is unbreakable – which is evident from the star's sweet family photos he has shared on social media over the years.

Ben Shephard

Ben Shephard - who has stood in for Phil on This Morning in the past - has been enjoying spending more time than ever with his wife Annie and their two sons Jack and Sam, 13, during the lockdown. And this family photo from 2019 perfectly sums up their relationship! "Out for a Sunday afternoon walk trying to capture a lovely pic, just to have two numpties consistently ruining the moment. Apparently they’re adding humour to a soppy bit of nonsense!! They’re right - but won’t tell them that," Ben captioned the sweet snap.

