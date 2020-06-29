This Morning's Phillip Schofield shares rare look at incredible landing inside £2million home The TV presenter shared a clip taken inside his home with fans

Phillip Schofield gave fans a rare look inside the first floor of his £2million Oxfordshire home on Monday. Taking to his Instagram stories, the This Morning presenter hilariously revealed to his followers that he had just had the scare of his life whilst going up the stairs in his home.

"Walked up the stairs and jumped out my fecking skin... thought it was a turkey," he wrote across the video. The brief clip showed the ITV presenter walking up his carpeted stairs and into the landing of the first floor. In front of him, on the floor, a box full of cleaning products could be seen as well as a large grey duster, which the 58-year-old had initially mistaken with a turkey.

Phillip shared a rare look inside his home on Monday

Fans would have no doubt enjoyed seeing such a rare glimpse into his and wife Stephanie's first floor, which features grey carpet across the stairs and landing, matching grey walls, white skirting boards and dark wooden doors which lead into the several rooms that the family have.

There are also more stairs on the left hand side which lead to the second floor.

Phillip lives with wife Stephanie and their two daughters

Phillip, Stephanie and their two daughters, Molly and Ruby, are currently self-isolating at their family home in Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire. The gorgeous rustic but modern home boasts a large conservatory, with tiled floor, and a sprawling garden.

The father-of-two has shared lots of pictures in the past giving small glimpses at their rustic kitchen and large dining room, where the family recently held a fun game of Murder Mystery.