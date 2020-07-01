Gino D'Acampo has been confirmed as the brand new host of Family Fortunes! The beloved ITV family show is making a sensational return after 18 years off air.

Speaking about his exiting new role, the celebrity chef said in a statement: "I am delighted that ITV asked me to be the host that is bringing back Family Fortunes to the British public, following in the footsteps of some legendary presenters."

"It's a much beloved show in the USA, and around the world, and I cannot wait to get going and add more laughs to this format," he added.

Katie Rawcliffe, ITV's Head of Entertainment Commissioning, added: "Family Fortunes is one of ITV's best-known gameshows and we can't wait to see Gino host it. He's perfect to put a smile on the faces of a brand-new audience."

The gameshow, which will air ten episodes during a prime-time weekly slot, will see Gino lead contestants through a series of rounds, where they will guess the most popular replies to survey-based questions posed to 100 people.

The new format of Family Fortunes will keep some original features allowing families to play for the chance to win single, double, and of course, "big money" as well as various other prizes.

Over the years, the iconic programme has been hosted by various presenters since it first aired in 1980. Max Bygraves took over from original host Bob Monkhouse. Les Denis then had a successful run from 1987, before Andy Collins replaced him in 2002. The All Stars version was hosted by Vernon Kay from 2006 to 2014.