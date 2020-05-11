Viewers of Van der Valk were left disappointed on Sunday evening as the ITV detective series, which is a reboot of the 1970s classic show, came to an unexpected end. The series was a three-part mini-drama which starred Marc Warren as Piet Van der Valk as well as Maimie McCoy and Emma Fielding but it seems that fans of the show were not expected the drama to be so short. Taking to social media after the series finale, many vented their frustration at the show has finishing so suddenly.

One fan Tweeted: "Damn over already! #VanDerValk deserves a longer second series, the team/characters are established and can grow from here. The scenery was great, never wanted to visit Amsterdam until now!" While a second person wrote: "Just when we get used to #VanDerValk on Sundays it's already over. Just waiting for @itvpresscentre to confirm they've commissioned more? #GreatDrama."

Marc Warren played the titular role

But it seems a third viewers was more understanding of the show's ending, writing: "First they fumed about the music; then they fumed because Marc Warren wasn't Barry Foster reincarnated; now they're fuming because of the lack of episodes. If they dislike #Vandervalk so much why are they still watching?" While another user commented: "Come on @ITV and @VanderValkTV at least tell us that #VanDerValk has been recommissioned for season two."

Van der Valk left viewers disappointed there weren't more episodes

Luckily for viewers, it seems like they will be receiving more episodes of the ITV detective drama. The star of the show, Marc, confirmed that the programme had been commissioned for a series two but are yet to start production. Appearing on ITV's Lorraine last month, the actor, explained at the time: "We were actually due to start shooting the second series on Monday. I don't know when that will be pushed back to, maybe September."

Meanwhile Marc's co-star Maimie McCoy, who played inspector Hassell who works alongside Van der Valk and is his trusted confidante, took to Twitter after the finale and also confirmed the show would return. The actress posted a picture of her and co-star Marc behind the scenes with the caption: "Thank you for such wonderful Van der Valk love and support! We’ll be back @CoPicsTV @ITV #vandervalk #MarcWarren."

