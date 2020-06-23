Gino D'Acampo brightened up his fans' week by sharing a gorgeous throwback photo of his family, whilst sending best-wishes from the clan. The This Morning star is married to wife Jessica, and the couple share three children together; Luciano, 18, Rocco, 15, and seven-year-old daughter Mia.

READ: Jools Oliver shares heartbreaking post about late father

"Hi guys, how you doing? The D'Acampo's send you all a big kiss....... GDx," the celebrity chef wrote. The heartwarning post was met with much praise, with Holly Willoughby replying: "Beautiful family." Emma Bunton added: "Miss you guys. Xxx."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Inside Gino D'Acampo stunning living room at his Sardinian home

The lovely picture comes one week after Gino, 43, marked his eldest son Luciano's landmark 18th birthday, where he uploaded a series of images, both recent and from Luci's childhood. "Buon Compleanno to my big boy! @lucidacampo. Have a Fantastico birthday, GD x," Gino captioned the post, with Luci among those to comment, writing, "Thanks Dad xx."

MORE: Gino D'Acampo shares rare photo of sons during COVID-19 separation

The doting dad and his wife have been married since 2002 after meeting when Gino was just 19. Meanwhile, the TV star has previously opened up about family life in an interview with Woman magazine and admitted that he's the stricter parent. "You can see my wife look at the children, saying with her eyes 'Don't even think about it, he's not going to bend'," he shared.

The celebrity chef shared this lovely snap with his family

The chef added: "My kids are not allowed to be fussy eaters. The problem with fussy children is their stupid parents. I run a family kitchen and in my house we don't have options. I never had options, why should they?"

Gino lives in Hertfordshire with his family, and while he loves to cook, his wife also treats them to a special Sunday meal. He told Hertfordshire Life: "On a Sunday, Jessie will cook for all of us, and we all really look forward to it."

Which celebrity has the highest net worth? Take the quiz...