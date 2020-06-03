Love Island to return to screens this summer – find out details Fans of the ITV2 reality dating show can rejoice!

Fans of Love Island will no doubt be excited to learn that they'll be able to get their fix of ITV2 reality show, as the channel have announced they are to broadcast Love Island Australia over the summer. The news will be a welcome update to viewers since the main show announcement they would not be airing the show this year due to difficulties surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, the channel said: "ITV2 today announces that the first series of Love Island: Australia will be broadcast on the channel this summer. Starting later this month and airing nightly on ITV2, the Australian version of the UK’s favourite dating show is hosted by Sophie Monk and narrated by Eoghan McDermott. The series sees a bunch of sizzling Aussie singles embark on the ultimate summer of love, leaving the Australian winter behind them, as they take up residence in a luxury villa in Mallorca."

ITV will air the first series of Love Island Australia this summer

Similar with the UK format, the Aussie Islanders will get to know each other in the hope of finding their perfect match and coupling up with 'the one'. But, in true Love Island style, there will be plenty of drama and bombshell islanders to stir up the villa. So which couples will make it to the final and bag the $50,000 cash prize? We can't wait for the drama!

We can't wait to watch!

Meanwhile, champions of the winter Love Island, Paige Turley and Finley Tapp have been living together in lockdown and recently gave HELLO! the opportunity to take a step inside their home for a full 24 hours, to give us an intimate glimpse into their self-isolation routines and see first-hand, the highs and lows of life away from the limelight. Now, once again living under the same roof – the couple share their life in lockdown from their Scottish pad, where they have been in self-isolation with Paige's mother and step-father.

