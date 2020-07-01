Gordon Ramsay reveals how David Beckham helped him recover after trauma The two stars are the best of friends

Gordon Ramsay has heaped praise on David Beckham, crediting him for giving sound advice following a horrific injury to his Achilles heel.

Speaking to Men's Journal, the celebrity chef confessed the incident took place a few years ago and was one of the "worst things" that ever happened to him.

"I ruptured my Achilles a few years back, and that injury was one of the worst things that’s ever happened to me," he shared. "Luckily, David Beckham gave me advice on the recovery."

On how the former football star was on hand to help with his recovery, Gordon added: "I admired the way he worked to get back to his old self, and I tried to bring that same kind of heart to my recovery.

"I keep my mindset super positive and remember there’s reward waiting on the other side of sacrifice. I have a three-second rule I live by: If a negative comes into my mind, I listen to it, process it, then get rid of it."

The two stars have been best pals for years

The two celebrities, who are regularly spotted out with each other with their families, have been friends for many years. They are were also reported to be teaming up together after David revealed his plans to open his own hotel, The Londoner Macao, this year – however, due to the pandemic, the venture may be on hold.

Celebrity chef Gordon is expected to take charge of the food, serving up traditional British grub like Sunday roasts and pie and mash in the on-site restaurant.

Speaking about their friendship, Gordon has previously told TV Magazine: "Over the past ten years we've naturally got on. I see how hard David and Victoria work. But the connection is our ambition to get all eight children through school, college, university, and then dust ourselves down, when the kids are in their 20s, as having been decent parents. That's hard. We feed off each other. Three girls and a boy, and three boys and a girl – you'd be amazed at the synergy."