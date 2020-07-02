Who is The Bidding Room's Jane Cave? Find out all you need to know about the interiors expert here...

The Bidding Room has been warming the hearts of its viewers since it first aired on the BBC last month. The weekday show sees hopeful members of public bring in some extraordinary, and often rare, items into the room for them to be valued and potentially bought by the highest bidder.

Jane is an interiors expert

The teams see a range of unusual items brought through their doors including a 1930's hairdryer, Edwardian scientific scales and an old teddy. But who are the people putting forward their expert bids? Meet Jane Cave here…

Who is The Bidding Room's Jane Cave?

Jane Cave is a bidder on the show who has had an interest in antiques and brightly-coloured decorative homeware from the 1970s. The interiors expert often posts pictures to her Instagram page to show off her gorgeous antiques and interior design creations. Jane has also posted a number of pictures from her time on the BBC show, including one alongside fellow dealer Adi. Jane captioned the picture: "Me and my lovely friend Adi @hoof.antiques_brocante on yesterday’s The Bidding Room - tune in again today everyone."

Jane posted this picture of her and co-star Adi Higham from the show

The Bidding Room's Jane Cave Career

Early in her career, Jane worked as a PA for the chief executive of prestigious auction house Christies, from which she gained her experience and knowledge in the field. The interiors expert has been running her own antiques shop Bayfield Hall Antiques and Interiors in Norfolk for 12 years now but, according to her website, Jane enjoys travelling around the UK and France looking for individual pieces to add to her collection.

The other dealing experts on the BBC show

Who are the other Bidding Room dealers?

Jane's fellow dealers are Adi Higham, James Broad, Lucy Ryder Richardson, Moses Otunla, Ian Humphries, James Gooch, and Natasha Francis. Before the participants face the eight dealers, however, they first speak to expert auctioneer Simon Bower. Simon values their items and advises them what to highlight and emphasise to the bidders in order to get the most from them.

