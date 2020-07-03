Find out what happened to Heartbeat actor Derek Fowlds The actor played the lead role in all 18 series of Heartbeat

Fans that love and miss police drama Heartbeat will be pleased to know that ITV3 are replaying old episodes every weekday, so you can enjoy the series like it's old times. Viewers are no doubt loving seeing the old familiar faces from the show once again from the likes of Nick Berry, Jason Durr and Derek Fowlds.

Heartbeat is being reaired on ITV

Derek, who played Sergeant Oscar Blaketon, was a much-loved character who remained a staple part of the show for all 18 series. But sadly, the actor died earlier this year. Find out what happened here...

Derek Fowlds bio

Derek Fowlds began his acting career after studying at the prestigious Royal Academy of Dramatic Art. He went on to perform in the West End, and also secured roles in films such as Hotel Paradiso, Frankenstein and Tower of Evil. In 1963 he married his first wife, Wendy, but they divorced ten years later.

The actor sadly passed away earlier this year

A year later he married his second wife, Blue Peter presenter Lesley Judd, but the marriage only lasted four years. Derek then began a relationship with Jo Lindsay shortly after his second divorce, who remained his partner until her death in 2012. He has two sons, including the actor Jeremy Fowlds.

What else was Derek Fowlds known for?

As well as his long running role in Heartbeat as Oscar Blaketon, Derek was known for his other TV work including Yes Minister and Yes, Prime Minister as Bernard Wolley, and as Mr Derek in The Basil Brush Show from 1969 until 1973. Other credits of his include: Inspector Morse, Affairs of the Heart and Die Kinder.

The actor was also known for his role in Yes, Prime Minister

How did Derek Fowlds die?

In January 2020, the actor was battling pneumonia at the Royal United Hospital in Bath when he suffered complications from heart failure and sepsis which sadly took his life at the age of 82. At his funeral, his former co-star Basil Brush recited a poem during the service.

