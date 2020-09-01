How to watch Netflix for free without subscription Have you spotted this genius hack for watching shows for free?

Streaming services are certainly building up costs these days, particularly when you want the likes of Amazon Prime, Disney+, NOW TV and Netflix all in one go! However, there is a trick to watching some of Netflix's most popular TV shows and films without any subscription whatsoever, have you tried it?

The streaming service has made the first episodes of shows including Love is Blind, When They See Us and Stranger Things available to watch completely for free on browser only, along with films including Murder Mystery, The Two Popes and Bird Box. Check it out here.

You can watch Stranger Things without a subscription

Of course, many of the streaming service's top TV shows and films are still subscription only, including plenty of new releases including Dirty John 2: The Betty Broderick Story, Ozark season three and The Sinner season four.

Dirty John 2: The Betty Broderick Story tells the harrowing tale of Betty and her husband Daniel's bitter divorce battle and subsequent criminal case. The drama series, based on the true-crime story, stars Amanda Peet and Christian Slater as its leading characters. Warning, spoilers ahead! After Betty is driven to madness by her ex-husband, she eventually shoots him and his new partner dead.

There are still plenty of TV shows and films exclusive to Netflix's subscribers

Many couldn't help but question why the new season was named Dirty John initially, with one person writing: "I don't get why it's called Dirty John. Wasn't that an entirely different story?" Another echoed this feeling: "The problem is: they named the first season Dirty John based on a true story and it had a bunch of fans but sometimes a second season is not necessary."

