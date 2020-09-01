Line of Duty makes exciting announcement about season six AC-12 has resumed filming season six, at last!

Line of Duty has resumed filming once more after being forced to stop earlier this year due to the COVID-19 lockdown - and they will be sticking to the letter of the social distancing laws, the letter!

BBC confirmed that filming was once more underway with a snap of Martin Compston as DS Steve Arnott in an interview room. Line of Duty showrunner Jed Mercurio said: "We know Line of Duty fans are desperate for series six and we hope we can get it on air as soon as possible. Thanks so much for your patience in these difficult times."

Are you looking forward to reuniting with the AC-12 gang?

Martin added: "It’s been a long few months and it will be a different way of working from when we stopped, but I’m delighted to be back on the case with the Line Of Duty team!"

His co-star, Vicky McClure, was also delighted to be back, saying: "Been sitting on these incredible scripts for some time now, so I’m really looking forward to getting back to it and seeing the Line Of Duty family."

Martin opened up about how much he was looking forward to returning to the show

The executive producer for the popular show, Simon Heath, confirmed that strict social distancing rules would be in place to ensure filming will be carried out safely.

He said: "It’s been almost six months since we stopped shooting, but following our implementation of all the industry Covid protocols, we’re delighted to be able to resume filming series six safely.

Will we finally find out the true identity of H?

Following season five, where Steve and Kate's boss Ted Hastings was suspected of being 'H', the police officer behind a series of corruption within the Force, series six is expected to finally reveal who the real 'H' is, even though Vicky has admitted that she still doesn't know!

Chatting on This Morning in early August, Eamonn Holmes asked: "When season six resumes, I don't know how much you know but is the premise very much to discover who H is?" To which Vicky replied: "I haven't seen the last scripts, so I don't know as of yet…" She then wittily added: "Which is great because I'm in an interview and I can't really say much about it anyway!" We'll just have to wait and see!

