If you're looking for a brand new exciting series to get stuck into then the new season of Cobra Kai could be your answer. The second instalment in the show, released on Netflix over the weekend, has proved hugely popular with fans. Plenty of viewers have binged all ten episodes already, and it seems they've all had a very similar reaction.

WATCH: Netflix official trialer Cobra Kai

Taking to social media, many were expressing their desire for a third season already! One person wrote: "Woah #CobraKai is an amazing show!! So glad it came to @netflix or I might've never discovered it. God, season 3 can't get here soon enough, wow!" While another tweeted: "If you have't watched #CobraKai go watch it NOW!!! It just binged both seasons on #Netflix and now I'm waiting for season 3."

Season two of Cobra Kai landed on Netflix over the weekend

A third viewer wrote: "With the incredible success #CobraKai is having on @netflix, and fans rolling through season one and two so fast, any chance we can get season three this year? Pretty please." While a fourth person commented on the prospect of Netflix cancelling the show, quipping: "@netflix ok not cancelling yet lol but please say there is a Season three??!! #CobraKai #CobraKaiOnNetflix #netflixmakes2020better."

Fans are already wanting a third series

The official synopsis for the show reads: "Cobra Kai takes place 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, where a now successful Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) struggles to maintain balance in his life without the guidance of Mr. Miyagi, and must face his previous adversary, down-and-out Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), who seeks redemption by reopening the infamous Cobra Kai karate dojo."

The new episodes have provided some welcomed nostalgia for plenty of Netflix fans too. Thanks to the show being a spin-off of the Karate Kid, and Netflix dropping both films on the platform, plenty are loving the throwback content. One person wrote: "Nostalgia galore! I remember watching the Karate Kid as a reward in grade school (getting to skip my last two periods of the day) Then countless times after that. Cobra Kai is hands down the most enjoyable series I have watch in years".

