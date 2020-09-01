Ant and Dec hint at Tiger King star's involvement on I'm a Celebrity This would be amazing!

Ant and Dec have hinted that Tiger King star Carole Baskin could be set to take part in this year's I'm a Celebrity… Get Me out of Here! Appearing on Tuesday's This Morning to discuss their new book, the presenting duo were quizzed by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield about the rumoured contestant – leaving them forced to respond to the reports.

Holly exclaimed to the presenters: "All I'm saying is Carole Baskin?" to which Ant coyly responded: "That is a rumour yes." Dec looked equally as put on the spot, before Ant added further: "We can't comment on the bookings, but the rumours are there."

Carole Baskin become a TV sensation after Tiger King landed on Netflix earlier on this year, which told the story of Joe Exotic and his zoo, before he was arrested and put in prison, as well as his bitter rivalry with Carole, CEO of Big Cat Rescue. As well as Carole, other Netflix star Christine Quinn, from the hugely popular reality show Selling Sunset, is also rumoured to be heading to Wales for the new series. ITV are yet to formally announce any contestants.

Ant and Dec also opened up about the new series, which is set to take place at Gwrych Castle, Abergele in North Wales, telling Holly and Phillip: "We're very much looking forward to it, but it's going to be freezing." The news of the new location was announced last week in light of travel restrictions as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

ITV confirmed in a statement: "Ant & Dec will host an adapted version of I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! live every night on ITV from the castle this Autumn. As on the regular series, viewers will see the celebrities undertake gruelling trials and fun-filled challenges to win food and treats in the lead up to one of them being crowned, for the first time ever, King or Queen of the Castle."

