Piers Morgan has hinted to viewers that his role as presenter on Good Morning Britain could be coming to an end next year. The TV star, who fronts the morning show on ITV alongside Susanna Reid, was reading a letter from a viewer who asked about Piers stepping down, when he explained his potential plans to leave.

MORE: Kate Garraway to return to Good Morning Britain this week

Loading the player...

WATCH: Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid cringe over autocue fail

Before reading the letter, Piers explained how many may be looking forward to him and Susanna going off on their summer holidays. "We have two more days left and then you can all be glad to see the back of us," with Susanna quickly adding: "For now!" Piers then assured viewers: "Not forever, we'll be back in September."

MORE: GMB's Susanna Reid gets Kate Middleton's hairdresser to transform her hair

Piers hinted he could leave the show next show

The 55-year-old then went on to read aloud a letter from a viewer. The letter stated: "After watching GMB, I thought I heard you state you were leaving at the end of the year," to which Piers responded: "I'm not actually CJ, end of next year possibly." Although these plans are not known to be set in stone, Susanna then joked: "Contract negotiations underway!"

Kate is set to return to GMB this week

Piers' hint at leaving comes soon after he announced Kate Garraway's return to the show – taking place this week. On Monday's GMB, Piers and Susanna confirmed that Kate is due to appear on the show on Wednesday morning following her four-month absence. Speaking of Kate's husband Derek's current condition, Piers told viewers: "He remains in a pretty serious condition, he is not out of the woods."

In HELLO!'s latest issue, Kate - who has been by her children's side 24/7 since Derek was admitted to hospital - revealed that she is preparing to return to the GMB sofa as well as her slot on Smooth Radio in order to create a sense of calm routine in her family's life. "The doctors have been urging me not to put my life on pause," shared Kate.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.