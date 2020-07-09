All of the Hogwarts students are growing up and having their own children! Following the recent news that Rupert Grint had become a new dad, Devon Murray, who plays Seamus Finnegan in the popular film series, has announced that he is expecting his first child with his girlfriend, Shannon McCaffrey.

Sharing a snap of a pale grey babygrow with an elephant motif on Instagram, along with snaps from an ultrasound, Devon captioned the post: "Baby Murray - 14th of January 2021." His Harry Potter co-stars were quick to comment on the sweet announcement, with Luna Lovegood actress Evanna Lynch writing: "Awwww congratulations Dev!! So happy for you! You’re going to be such a fun dad!" Scarlett Hefner, who played Pansy Parkinson, added: "Congratulations Dev!! So exciting."

Devon shared the exciting news on Instagram

Daniel Radcliffe previously opened up about his surprised reaction to Rupert welcoming a baby girl, so we can only imagine what will happen when he hears another one of his Gryffindor roommates is set to be a father!

Devon will be welcoming his first child with his girlfriend Shannon

Previously chatting on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live via video call, Daniel confirmed that he had spoken to Rupert over text regarding the happy news. He said: "I texted him the other day and said I was so happy for him and it's very very cool. It's also like super weird, for me, to think that we are all at the age where we are all having children, but we definitely are."

Devon played Seamus in the popular film series

He added that he, Rupert and Emma Watson are "terrible yardsticks for how old people are," adding: "I remember when I turned 30 I remember a lot of people in my life were really depressed to find out that they're lapped."