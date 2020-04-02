Guess the Harry Potter characters in our emoji quiz From Hogwarts students to adorable house elves (a hint for you there), take our Harry Potter emoji quiz

Are you a big Harry Potter fan? Prove your knowledge of the the magical characters and all of its inhabitants in our nastily exhausting wizarding emoji quiz! From Hogwarts students and professors from, okay, just every random character we could think of, test yourself on each round for a total of 30 points and scroll to the bottom of the page for the answers. Be sure to share with your fellow Potterhead pals and good luck!

Guess the Hogwarts professor

Think you know your Hogwarts professors? From Harry, Ron and Hermione's standard teachers day-to-day to some more unusual inhabitants of the castle, think long and hard on the clues!

Guess the Hogwarts student

While we still think we deserved our letter to Hogwarts when we were 11, these are just a handful of the characters who did indeed just try to attend school and have a nice year while Harry got up to his latest insane adventure. Good luck...

Guess the wizarding world resident

Get your thinking cap on for this one, because the wizarding world is a big place. There's Diagon Alley, Hogsmeade, Knockturn Alley, and... erm... never mind. Anyway, keep an open mind and there are one or two where if you are in doubt, just sound it out.

Answers. Round one: 1. Minerva Mcgonagall 2. Dolores Umbridge 3. Sybil Trelawney 4. Rubeus Hagrid 5. Remus Lupin 6. Mad Eye Moody 7. Severus Snape 8. Guilderoy Lockhart 9. Pomona Sprout 10. Madam Hooch Round two: 1. Fred and George 2. Harry Potter 3. Luna Lovegood 4. Vincent Crabbe 5. Draco Malfoy 6. Hermione Granger 7. Pansy Parkinson 8. Seamus Finnegan 9. Ginny Weasley 10. Colin Creevey Round three: 1. Dobby 2. Rita Skeeter 3. Viktor Krum 4. Madam Rosmerta 5. Voldemort 6. Peter Pettigrew 7. Peeves the Poltergeist 8. Dudley Dursley 9. Ludo Bagman 10. Igor Karkaroff