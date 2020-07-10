This Country star Daisy May Cooper joins Celebrity Gogglebox

Celebrity Gogglebox just got that little bit better as This Country's very own Daisy May Cooper has announced that she will be joining the show - and will be appearing alongside her dad, Paul!

Daisy May Cooper, who played Kerry in the hugely popular BBC Three comedy, shared a snap of them on the sofa on her Instagram page, and wrote: "Tonight me and me pa @paul57cooper will be on CELEBRITY GOGGLEBOX! I ended up being sick after we filmed this as I ate too many of the free crisps provided."

Daisy will be appearing on the show with her dad, Paul

Daisy has also recently made headlines after sharing a hilarious series of messages between her and a stranger who sent her an unsolicited message on Instagram. Dubbing him 'the sea captain', Daisy has been chronicling their messages on her Instagram page, and the likes of Kate Thornton and Katie Piper have also joined in on the fun to say that they have also been contacted by 'the sea captain'.

Daisy responded to the news by sharing a video of herself lip-syncing to The Boy is Mine, and Kate commented: "You win! Jon’s yours! I can’t compete with your musical genius," along with a series of laughing crying emojis.

Daisy has also shared hilarious photoshopped snaps of herself with the sea captain

Countryfile's Anita Rani will also be appearing in the final two episodes of Celebrity Gogglebox. Taking to Twitter to confirm the exciting news, she wrote: "Spent my life shouting at the telly with Dad. From Friday we’ll be shouting on yours. @c4gogglebox just got a load more #Yorkshire and #punjabi this IS... exciting." Corrie actress Georgia Taylor was delighted by the news, and commented on the post, writing: "Yes to this. Welcome to the #CelebrityGogglebox family xx," while producer Tania Alexander wrote: "Welcome to you both."