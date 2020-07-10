Anita Rani shares rare photo with her dad as she confirms exciting news The Countryfile presenter has landed a new role!

Anita Rani has announced some exciting news – much to the delight of her fans! The 42-year-old is teaming up with her dad to film the final two episodes of Celebrity Gogglebox.

Sharing a photo with her father Bal, the presenter tweeted: "Spent my life shouting at the telly with Dad. From Friday we'll be shouting on yours. @c4gogglebox just got a load more #Yorkshire and #punjabi this IS bloody exciting @channel4."

Fans of the TV star were delighted to hear the news, with one writing: "This is brilliant - cannot wait - defo watching as will millions of others now!!!" Another remarked: "Brill... love Anita, one of my fave presenters." A third person noted: "Blimey that is some good genes you have there! He does not look old enough."

The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant has been a TV favourite having been part of the Countryfile family since 2015, and she was even able to film an episode of the BBC show during lockdown.

The presenter will appear on Gogglebox with her dad Bal

In an exclusive interview with HELLO! back in May, Anita revealed that she and husband Bhupi Rehal, to whom she has been married for over ten years, have been enjoying some "fabulous" quality time together.

"For the first couple of weeks I was still in normal work mode, bouncing around my house thinking I should be doing stuff," she told HELLO!, adding: "I was trying to get my head around the reality of the situation, but I've enjoyed loads of things about it."

The presenter, who lives in East London with her husband, continued: "I am spending lots of quality time with Bhupi, which has been fabulous, I'm cooking loads, the weather has been amazing, and I'm feeling grateful for the life I have, as I know there are lots of people in the world who are in crazy situations."

