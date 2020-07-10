Julia Sawalha devastated after being cut from Chicken Run 2 Nadia Sawalha's sister Julia is known for her work in Ab Fab, Pride and Prejudice and more

Julia Sawalha has taken to social media to express her frustration at being dropped from the Chicken Run sequel due to her age.

MORE: Nadia Sawalha promotes body positivity with stunning unretouched photos

Loading the player...

WATCH: Nadia Sawalha breaks down in tears during emotional interview

The actress, who played the role of Ginger in the children's film opposite Mel Gibson, which was released in 2000, posted a letter to her Twitter page explaining why she wouldn't feature in the second film, along with the caption: "Chicken Run 2 announcement! I have officially been plucked, stuffed & roasted. If you are interested, do read what I have to say about it. #ageism @actforchangehq."

Chicken Run 2 announcement!

I have officially been plucked, stuffed & roasted.

If you are interested, do read what I have to say about it.#ageism @actforchangehqhttps://t.co/MqUCOLWuPZ — Julia Sawalha (@JuliaSawalha1) July 9, 2020

The actress posted a statement to her Twitter page

The statement, signed by her character Ginger, read: "Last week I was informed out of the blue, through my agent that I would not be cast as Ginger in the Chicken Run sequel. The reason they gave is that my voice now sounds 'too old' and they want a younger actress to reprise the role."

Julia played Ginger in the 2000 children's film

The Absolutely Fabulous actress continued: "I went to great lengths to prove to the production that my voice is nigh on the same as it was in the original film. If they will be using some of the original cast members...let's be frank, I feel I have been unfairly dismissed." She went on to express her personal disappointment at not re-joining the cast for the film: "To say I am devastated and furious would be an understatement. I feel totally powerless something in all of this doesn't quite ring true. I am saddened that I have lost the chance to work with Nick Parker and Peter Lord from whom I learnt so much."

The actress is perhaps best known for playing Saffy in AbFab

Julia ended the statement by quipping: "I'm off for the chop now, Ginger x." It seems Julia's followers and fans of the film were equally furious with the decision. One person wrote underneath her tweet: "How stupid! I mean Bart Simpson is voiced by a 62 year old woman and he's doing Ok." Another pointed out: "Toy Story spanned more than two decades with the same cast." While a third vented: "I will not be watching. This is so wrong! #BoycottChickenRun2."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.