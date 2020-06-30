Nadia Sawalha is not afraid to show off her curves to promote body positivity, even if that means revealing parts of herself she might have previously seen as "flaws".

The Loose Women star stunned her followers on Tuesday when she shared a series of images of herself posing in her underwear to demonstrate the difference between Instagram pics and real life – and she looks amazing in all of them!

Nadia Sawalha delighted fans with her inspiring post

Showing off her figure, Nadia posed in different lighting and angled her body in different poses to make the point that social media is all "smoke and mirrors".

Sharing a lengthy post crediting another Instagram user as her inspiration, Nadia wrote: "WARNING. WOMAN SHOWING CELLULITE!! Honestly, all I did was change the lighting and the pose and look at the difference!! All taken within minutes of each other!

"It’s all smoke and mirrors. I would do anything to have the years back that I wasted obsessing about my ‘flaws’ the only thing that was actually flawed was my ‘stinking thinking'. I work every day at being more accepting of my beautiful warts and all body.

Nadia Sawalha revealed the difference lighting can make

"It is what it is, and I love it for being in good health (fingers crossed) and for birthing my babies… Dare to bare girls!! It feels so good when you do. And you will honestly be at a loss as to why you didn’t do it sooner!!! Who will dare to bear?!? Feel the fear and do it anyway! I promise you won’t look back!"

Needless to say, her fans applauded her honesty, and her husband Mark Adderley was one of the first to note how incredible she looks. He commented: "Beautiful in ANY light - EVEN when there’s NO light!!"

Another follower wrote: "Love you Nadia!! You're a good soul." A third added: "Brilliant post Nadia! You are such an inspiration too! Thank you." And a fourth added: "Perfect! This is what girls/ladies need to see!!" We couldn't agree more.

