Nadia Sawalha broke down into tears during an emotional interview with co-star and friend Denise Welch. Appearing on Thursday's episode of Loose Women, Denise spoke candidly to the panel about her 30 year battle with the mental illness, when Nadia struggled to hold back the tears.

Denise was appearing as a guest to talk about her depression

After presenter Ruth Langsford went to ask Nadia about the subject, something which Nadia has also talked openly about regarding her husband Mark, the mum-of-two was visibly overwhelmed by the topic of discussion.

"Nadia, you've talked very openly about Mark with depression and how you and the family deal with that," explained Ruth. On noticing her co-star and friend was too emotional to speak, she added: "Are you alright? I know, it's so hard because people just want to give support and give love really and sometimes you can't help people."

Nadia has also spoken candidly in the past about mental health

During the emotional interview, Denise took the opportunity to offer words of the wisdom to the panel and those watching at home on learning to cope with depression, something which started after the birth of her first child, Matty, 30 years ago. She explained: "You can survive it, and you can make the most of your life in between the episodes, and I said if I'd had the whole world's piles of troubles in my front room I would still choose mine."

Denise continued: "And I want to say a thank you to Loose Women and you girls, for giving me a platform to talk about my own experiences but for making this show about lightening the load as well so I'm very proud to be a part of it and to be friends with you."

Nadia's husband previously joined her on Loose Women to discuss his depression

Nadia has opened up in the past about her husband Mark's battle with depression and addiction. Earlier this year, her husband of 18 years even appeared alongside the panellist to raise awareness on the issue. At the time, Mark told the panel: "When I car-crashed my life through addiction, a number of people didn't realise I had such a problem. Half of the stress with mental health is hiding it, concealing it, and concealing it is where I think addiction comes in."

He added: Because people conceal it to drink, through drugs, through all sorts of compulsive behaviour... Friends didn't realise that I was spiralling out of control in my private life and so they were surprised." Nadia then explained further: "We've learnt since that so many people that drink or use stuff actually had depression before and that's how they medicated. When Mark got the diagnosis, we were almost relieved."

