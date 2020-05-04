Nadia Sawalha reveals worries about returning to Loose Women after six weeks off air The star explained her reasons on her Instragram stories

Nadia Sawalha has been sharing her excitement at Loose Women returning to TV after six weeks off air, but on Monday morning it was a different story for the star, who took to social media to share her worries with her followers.

Loading the player...

"Back to Loose Women today which I am so excited about, but, I am not going to lie, I am more than a little bit nervous. It's just going to be so odd, so different, so quiet," she said on her Instagram stories.

"It will be weird seeing the streets of London that I know so well. I've literally haven't been out unless I've gone to the park for about eight weeks now. Just feeling a bit agoraphobic. I mean, I know that is ridiculous but I do. I'm really apprehensive about it, really excited but apprehensive," she confessed, before jokingly adding: "You should feel apprehensive, I'm doing my makeup."

The mother-of-two then made a funny confession. "And whoops, I was supposed to do my roots last night, couldn't be bothered. I need to have a word with the director, see where he puts that camera," she joked.

WATCH: Nadia Sawalha takes us inside her family home in exclusive day-in-the-life lockdown video

Nadia will join Andrea McLean on Monday's show. And unlike Nadia, the Loose Women panellist managed to get her hair sorted ahead of the big day.

On Sunday, the star shared a video of herself with co-panellists Linda Robson and Brenda Edwards as they rehearsed for teh show, and captioned it: "The hair colour went well, phew!" Excited to be back on the air, Andrea said in the footage: "We are in the studio rehearsing, getting ready for Monday. We will see you then!" Andrea dyed her hair at home, opting for a rich brunette shade to freshen up her locks.

Nadia and Andrea shouldn't worry about anything as ITV have revealed that they will be adhering to all of the necessary social distancing requirements. Because of that, there will be some adjustments to the broadcast of Loose Women during this first phase of returning to air.

Three women will be in the studio with one panellist joining via video link. There will also be some pre-recorded shows across the week in addition to live shows on Mondays and Wednesdays to limit the footfall at the studios.

MORE: See Loose Women stars Nadia Sawalha, Ruth Langsford and more on their wedding days

Emma Gormley, Managing Director, ITV Daytime said last week: "We are thrilled to be able to bring Loose Women back for brand new shows in the studio from Monday. As we continue to respond to the crisis and adapt our shows accordingly we’ve made some temporary adjustments to enable us to get back on air whilst ensuring the safety of all of our teams.

"We know our viewers have missed their daily lunchtime catch up with the Loose Women and we look forward to hearing from them all on Monday."