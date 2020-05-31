Loose Women's Nadia Sawalha reveals if panellists really get on and shares backstage secrets The former EastEnders star is one of the original panellists on Loose Women

Nadia Sawalha was one of the original Loose Women panellists and has been a regular on the ITV daytime show over the years. It certainly sounds like a great place to work too, as the TV presenter revealed some backstage secrets during a live question and answer session on her YouTube channel over the weekend. When asked what it was like behind-the-scenes at her work, Nadia said: "Before lockdown when we used to get our food delivered, we are really lucky and get delivered whatever we want for breakfast. Whatever we want, they get it for us. Whether it's from Deliveroo or Soho House, whatever we want, they get it for us."

VIDEO: A day in the life of Nadia Sawalha

Nadia Sawalha opened up about who she gets on with the most on Loose Women

The former EastEnders star was then asked whether she gets on with everyone on Loose Women, and who she is closest to from the panel. She said: "I do get on with everybody but obviously I do have very close friends. I really do get on with everyone and we all go on holiday together, but I would say the people I see the most are Jane [Moore], Kaye [Adams], Saira [Khan], Stacey [Solomon], Denise [Welch], and Carol [McGriffin]." Nadia added: "Can you tell who are the people who we all like the most when we are all on Loose Women?"

Nadia is one of the original Loose Women panellists

The TV presenter recently celebrated achieving a YouTube milestone after gaining 100,000 followers on her family's channel. Nadia opened up about her delight at receiving the accolade on Instagram earlier in the month, writing: "Wow! Thank you thank you thank you! @mark_adderley and I have been on cloud nine since yesterday when this beauty was delivered to us! It’s our 100k subs plaque from YouTube! Woohoooooo! We have the bloody best followers and subscribers in the planet and we want to give you all a big sloppy kiss!! Thank you for all your kind words and support! We love how you get involved with everything! Our family reality show, our movie and TV reviews our mental health and gardening films our cookery lessons and shows, our relationship and parenting films! No matter what we post you are there with open arms supporting us!!! We LOVE you guys!!!!"

