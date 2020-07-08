Ben Shephard reacts to Kate Garraway's emotional GMB return in the sweetest way The GMB hosts will be reunited on Monday

Ben Shephard has shared a sweet message of support to his co-host Kate Garraway after she made an emotional return to Good Morning Britain on Wednesday morning.

The GMB presenter, who has been absent for almost four months, joined Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid in the studio to update viewers on her husband Derek Draper's condition. During her appearance, Kate revealed that she will be back in the newsroom with Ben from Monday.

"I'm going to come back, I'm afraid," she shared. "I'm going to come back on Monday if you'll have me. You two are going [off for the summer], I'm coming back. I'm not sure I've got the fight to be Piers Morgan. I'll be with Ben Shephard."

Upon announcing the news, Ben was quick to express his excitement, tweeting: "Don't know about you but there's something very right about seeing @kategarraway on my TV! After all the darkness there is some light, can't wait to be with her in the studio on @gmb on Monday."

Kate's husband Derek Draper has been in hospital since March

He later added: "Really great to see @kategarraway chatting with @susannareid100 @piersmorgan and @DrHilaryJones. You can tell it was special, Piers even let Kate interrupt." Over on Instagram, Ben posted a screenshot of his television screen and said: "This made me smile so much @kategarraway on @gmb."

Kate, 53, has understandably been keeping a low profile in recent weeks as she continues to wait for news on her critically ill husband Derek, who has been in a coma for the past 14 weeks after contracting coronavirus in March.

Of her return, she said: "I've got to get going, I've got to come back. I don't want to make it sound like I'm Mother Teresa or anything, everyone's having to do that, I'm not special or different, everyone's having to get on with sadness and loss. If I come back we’ll all be in the same boat."

Ben Shephard posted this snap of his TV screen

Asked whether Derek would want her to come back, Kate replied: "Derek would not just be saying come back, he'd be saying, 'why haven't you done it before?' As he got into the ambulance he said, 'Go inside and make them feel safe, because they're going to be panicking about this.'

"That would be his priority. My job is to make him feel safe and make them feel that they have a future and a world and whatever happens with Derek – we hope and believe he can come back to us – but whatever happens they have to feel they have a world. To see me getting on, they're going to go back to school in September."

