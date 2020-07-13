Ben Shephard celebrates Kate Garraway's GMB return with sweet photo The GMB star took time off while her husband Derek Draper remains ill

Ben Shephard appeared to be on cloud nine after he was finally reunited with his Good Morning Britain co-host Kate Garraway on Monday morning.

The former I'm A Celebrity star returned to the show in style after she took some time off to take care of her children as her husband Derek Draper remains in hospital. The 52-year-old was admitted to hospital after contracting coronavirus in March and was put into a coma by doctors.

After being urged by doctors to find a "normal" work-life routine, Kate decided to return to GMB – and her colleague Ben, 45, marked the occasion by sharing a sweet behind-the-scenes snap from the studio.

"She's back! New nails, longer lashes and blonder than ever - ahhhh it wonderful to have @kategarraway back! #katesback," he tweeted.

"Don't be too nice because I'll get emotional, just go back to being rude," she later said on the show. To which, Ben replied: "It's lovely having you back, back to work in a long time." Kate then added: "We'll have some fun this morning, we've had a lot of emotion."

Ben shared this sweet selfie with Kate on Monday

Later on in the show, presenter Lorraine Kelly also shared her happiness. "Kate I know you don't want a big fuss but it is a joy to have you back," she revealed.

After the show, Ben added on Instagram: "So this happened today @kategarraway and it was lovely having her back in studio. Thank you for all the messages - much like you I thoroughly enjoyed it, especially the hair chat! And I'm looking forward to tomorrow! #katesback."

Her long-awaited appearance comes shortly after Kate appeared on Wednesday's GMB, where she opened up about her Derek's condition with her colleagues and friends Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid.

During last week's interview, Kate revealed that doctors told her not to put her "life on hold" as Derek remains verbally unresponsive and warned her that he could persist in his current state for an unknown period of time.

