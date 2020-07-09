GMB's Ben Shephard's paddleboarding date with Kate Garraway revealed The couple and their respective kids met up a couple of weekends ago for a fun day out

Ben Shephard was back on Good Morning Britain alongside colleague Ranvir Singh and the duo couldn't help but talk about Kate Garraway's interview, which took place on Wednesday with Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid.

Revealing that he was delighted to be reuniting with his good friend from Monday, he joked: "She did say brilliantly that she wants me to be rude to her. I am warming up, I am very, very prepared."

MORE: Kate Garraway reveals touching way she helps children open up about their dad

Ben and Ranvir spoke about Kate Garraway's interview

He added: "It's a big step, an important step as she was talking about yesterday very honestly and openly particularly for her, for Darcey and Billy and Derek's ongoing condition."

Ben, who is very good friends with Kate and Derek, continued to praise the mother-of-two: "She's been incredibly resilient, incredibly strong and positive for her own mental health."

MORE: Kate Garraway reveals husband Derek has opened his eyes

Asked by Ranvir how he was feeling about welcoming her back to GMB, Ben went on to reveal that their families had enjoyed a fantastic day out a couple of weeks back.

Kate will be back on GMB from Monday morning

"Well, we saw Kate and the kids a few weekends ago when we could finally all get together and we spent a really lovely day in a place near us called Thames Young Mariners, it's a lake just opposite the Thames where can go on a paddleboard and Kate and Darcey and Billy and me and Sam and Jack and Annie went out and had the most fantastic day with the kids, on the paddleboard."

He continued: "And it's great because it's such a big space and you can talk to each other but it's outdoors and that was so important because we could actually see each other in real life so to get her back in the studio, back here where she belongs, with us and be able to do this programme, and doing the job she is so great at… it's sort of an important moment.

"Seeing her in real life is the reality of what they are going through," he concluded.