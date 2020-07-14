Ben Shephard lives with his wife Annie and their two sons, Jack and Sam in Richmond, and their dining room seems to be the hub of the home. The Good Morning Britain host often shares photos inside the space, and it’s not hard to see why the family spend so much time there.

The space is open-plan alongside the kitchen and living area, with plenty of natural light from the floor-to-ceiling doors leading out on to the garden at the back of the room. The walls are decorated with brown and gold wallpaper, in contrast to the cornflower blue paint that marks the start of the living area, and there is a large cream and blue rug on top of the wooden floor.

Ben Shephard showed off his dining area on Instagram

As for furniture, Ben and Annie have a lengthy wooden table with grey legs, and eight grey button-back dining chairs.

Ben's dining room has a selection of framed photos on the wall

On the far wall, there is an arched mirror hanging next to four framed photographs of Ben and Annie's sons, and double doors with white frames that open to another area of the home.

The design of Ben's home is undeniably one of the bolder celebrity styles we have seen, but certainly one that works, and is likely thanks to his wife Annie. The 43-year-old has her own interior design business, The House Editor, through which she says that she helps "people create stylish, meaningful interiors and gardens that tell their story."

Ben's garden has a fire pit

Dining room aside, Ben and Annie's garden also fits the bill. In keeping with their family-focused home with plenty of communal and homely spaces, the garden features a pebbled area with a fire pit and circular seating area, as well as endless flowers and plants on either side of the lawn. Ben recently revealed that he had also constructed a "garden gin bench", for him and Annie to sit and drink gin and tonics together. "Ahh the first gins on the garden gin bench (which I built and amazingly is still standing?!)," he wrote on Instagram.

