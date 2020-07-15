Eamonn Holmes has lots to be happy about! The This Morning presenter has been voted the most popular UK breakfast TV host of all time according to ITV show Tenable.

READ: Eamonn Holmes gets candid about the pressure he faces in TV industry

The 60-year-old was voted number one, facing stiff competition from other ITV daytime hosts including Good Morning Britain presenters Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid, as well as Lorraine Kelly. He also beat BBC Breakfast hosts Dan Walker, Bill Turnbull and Louise Minchin.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Eamonn Holmes opens up about working with wife Ruth Langsford

DIY SOS presenter Nick Knowles was quick to congratulate Eamonn on the news. "Congrats @EamonnHolmes according to a question on Tenable you're the most popular UK breakfast TV host of all time," he tweeted alongside the scoreboard.

MORE: Eamonn Holmes reveals Ruth Langsford is 'not a victim' during their interviews

Upon seeing the message, Eamonn replied: "Well that was an easy question Nick! No other possible answer was there?"

Fans were also quick to agree with the results, with one commenting: "This morning is the best with @EamonnHolmes and @RuthieeL, love the banter between you!" Another said: "I get that because @EamonnHolmes is fantastic but what I don’t understand is how can the lovely Lorraine Kelly be at the bottom??"

Eamonn and Ruth will be on the This Morning sofa from Monday to Thursday

Meanwhile, Eamonn's fans will be pleased that the presenter will be hosting This Morning with his wife Ruth Langsford for the next two months. The pair are stepping in for Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield during their summer break.

"It's set to be a very different summer for us all, so we hope that here on This Morning we can continue to provide some sense of normality… and lots of craziness of course," Eamonn said in a statement. "We'll do our very best to keep you posted and up to date with life during the next seven weeks."