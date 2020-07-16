Phillip Schofield has opened up about a major change to his upcoming TV show, The Cube, and how the new series will be "tougher" than previous years - and will have a much bigger cash prize!

Speaking of the game show, which last aired in 2015, he said: "The Cube is such a cracking format but with the players now in teams and a whopping million-pound prize fund, it now means this high-pressure environment has just got tougher. I can’t wait to be reunited with the legendary Perspex Cube!"

WATCH: Holly and Phil announce break from This Morning

The Head of Entertainment Commissioning at ITV, Katie Rawcliffe, added: "The Cube was a firm favourite with our viewers and now with a life-changing prize and the chance for players to compete in pairs the stakes are even higher. We look forward to more jaw-dropping moments that will have viewers shouting at the tv from the edge of their seats."

The pair will resume their presenting duties in September

The exciting news about The Cube comes shortly after Phillip and his This Morning co-host, Holly Willoughby enjoyed their last day on the ITV show before the summer holidays. Holly said: "Oh it's just Friday 10 July [is tomorrow], like doesn't it sometimes freak you out that we're in July? This year has just like, it's the 10 July guys!"

Phillip added: "I don't know what day it is, I don't know what month it is, we're just sort of plodding along. And is that because it's the last day?" to which Holly cheerily shouted: "And it's our last day!" The two presenters usually take breaks from the show during term holidays and the summer break, before returning in September.