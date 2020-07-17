Lorraine Kelly struggled to hold back to the tears during Friday's episode of Lorraine as she waved goodbye to viewers for the final time before heading off for the summer. The TV presenter was treated to a moving video montage of all the moving, funny and entertaining moments from the show over the past few months.

After the video finished, an emotional Lorraine said to her co-stars: "That was lovely wasn't it. What a time it's been." Wiping away the tears, she added: "Do you know the toughest thing is that we can't see who we love." Lorraine will be taking time off away from the show for summer holidays and revealed in her exclusive column for HELLO! that she was looking forward to much needed break.

The presenter was visibly moved as she said goodbye

"I will be taking a bit of time off from presenting my show. I feel very strange about it because I've been on air five days a week since lockdown started, and I've been so lucky to have had a routine and a structure," she wrote. "Now that I'm FINALLY able to go and see my parents in Scotland, I need to spend some time with them. Obviously I will be observing all the rules about social distancing, but as my dad is so ill with a serious heart condition, I can help take some of the burden off my mum for a while."

Filling in for Lorraine will be fellow TV star Christine Lampard. Christine will be taking the helm from Monday 20 July to 7 August and then again from 24 August until Lorraine returns on 1 September. ITV also announced that Andi Peters will also be appearing on the show during the summer break. Andi will be in the hot seat for the first time for two weeks from 10 August. Speaking on today's show about his new role Andi joked: "I made a wish yesterday in the wishing well. The wish I made was, do you know what, when you're on holiday, maybe I could present Lorraine!" before Lorraine added: "And your wish is my command!"

