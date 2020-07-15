In her new column for HELLO!, Lorraine Kelly talks about copying the Duchess of Cambridge's fabulous style, taking a summer break from her show to finally see her parents in Scotland, and the lovely Christine Lampard stepping in for her...

I think our Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, always looks flawless and this week I loved her black and white polka dot outfit so much I decided to blatantly copy her look.

I unearthed a similar French Connection dress I bought a while ago and teamed it with red high heels for the show.

It's one of those wonderful dresses made out of fabric that doesn't crease, perfect to pop in a suitcase or overnight bag now we can finally go away on a break.

And on that note, I wanted to share with the you that I will be taking a bit of time off from presenting my show. I feel very strange about it because I've been on air five days a week since lockdown started, and I've been so lucky to have had a routine and a structure.

Now that I'm FINALLY able to go and see my parents in Scotland, I need to spend some time with them. Obviously I will be observing all the rules about social distancing, but as my dad is so ill with a serious heart condition, I can help take some of the burden off my mum for a while.

Like all of you, it's been really hard not to see loved ones during this time, I think that's been one of the toughest things to cope with since we went into lockdown.

While I am away, the wonderful Christine Lampard will be standing in for me and I always feel very happy about leaving my "baby" in her care. She's such a lovely, kind, down-to-earth woman and viewers love her.

I also have my eye on someone else to share the presenting duties. I've been trying to get him for ages, but he's very hard to pin down. I will let you know who it is as soon as we have it all signed, sealed and delivered.

I'm also going to be moving house soon and will tell you all about that next week.

