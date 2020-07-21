Lorraine Kelly's co-stars heavily hint she's joined Strictly and is already in a dance 'bubble' Christine Lampard filled in for Lorraine on Tuesday's show

Lorraine Kelly's Good Morning Britain co-stars - Kate Garraway, Ben Shephard and Christine Lampard - have sparked reports that the TV presenter has joined Strictly Come Dancing 2020.

Noting her absence from the show, while Christine was filling in for her, Kate revealed that Ben suspected that she had started social distancing with her dance partner.

She said: "One of the reasons that she is not here is that she's gone into a Strictly bubble! You know how they're talking about couples going into bubbles for social distancing? Lorraine is rumoured to be one of them."

The pair had their suspicions about where Lorraine was on Tuesday morning

After asking Christine what the crew on Lorraine's show knew, she said: "Not a word, I'm being told in my ear," before the Strictly theme music was played. When asked if she would recommend doing it to Lorraine, she added: "I guess I would! The bubble thing beforehand would be quite intense, I'm not sure I could cope with that bit. It's stressful enough doing that show. If I hear any gossip, I will tell you here obviously!"

However, Lorraine has previously said that she would never want to do Strictly. Speaking to Prima back in 2018, she explained: "I’ve been asked to Strictly, but I wouldn’t say yes. Not in a million years. I love the show but would be rubbish. Anton Du Beke came on my show and said he’d teach me to dance, but when he tried, I went all Scottish and stiff and he said, “Oh my God you’re right, it’s like holding a tree.'" Who knows, maybe she has changed her mind in the last two years!