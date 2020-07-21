Reliving the drama in ITV's Heartbeat all over again is taking many viewers on a much needed trip down memory lane. But it's not just the gripping plot that fans are not loving enjoying again, it's being reminded of all the familiar faces that became the stars of the show during its 18 year run.

Aislin in Heartbeat

And one of those stars is Aislín McGuckin who played the role of Dr Liz Merrick. So where is the actress now? Find out all you need to know here…

Who is Aislin McGuckin?

Aislín is an Irish actress who has appeared in a number of other theatre productions, films and TV shows over her 25 year career. Her earlier TV and film work included her landing roles in titles such as Casualty, BBC's adaptation of David Copperfield and in Amongst Women. The 45-year-old has also enjoyed success thanks to her stage career working with the Royal Shakespeare Company and even played the titular role in the 2010 performance of The Duchess of Malfi at Greenwich Theatre in London.

The actress played Dr Liz Merrick

Aislin McGuckin Heartbeat

Aislín appeared on the ITV police crime drama series for a year between 2003 and 2004, and was a series regular appearing in over 40 episodes. She took on the role of Dr Liz Merrick, who arrived at the local hospital after fleeing London and an affair with a married man. Her character was only one of two medical staff characters to survive, before Dr Merrick moved to Kenya during series 14.

Aislin also starred in Normal People

What else has Aislin McGuckin been in?

Since appearing on Heartbeat, the Irish beauty has gone on to appear in plenty more well-known titles such as New Tricks, Holby City, and Outlander. Eagle-eyed fans may also recognise her from the hugely popular BBC drama Normal People. In the show, which also starred Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones, Aislín played the role of Marianne's mother, Denise Sheridan.

Is Aislin McGuckin married?

Aislín was married to fellow Irish actor Aidan McArdle, who is known for his roles in film and TV shows such as Ella Enchanted, Mr Selfridge and The Fall. The actress married Aidan, who is Alan Partridge actor Steve Coogan's cousin, in 2004 and had three children together. However, the couple divorced in 2019.

