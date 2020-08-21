Did you spot this Hollywood star in Heartbeat? The famous actor appeared in two episodes of the beloved ITV show

Heartbeat may have finished nearly ten years ago – but fans are being treated to classic episodes of the beloved drama all over again everyday on ITV.

Re-watching old series is not only a comforting trip down memory lane, but a great opportunity to spot some big names that popped up in the show throughout its 18 year run. And one star that had a couple of cameos in the series that you may have forgotten about, is Academy-Award nominated actor Benedict Cumberbatch!

The Imitation Game star, who is best known for his film work and role in Sherlock, appeared on Heartbeat twice over the years. His first appearance, was in 2000, playing the role of Charles in the episode 'The Good Doctor'. His second stint on the show came four years later when he reprised his role for the episode 'No Hard Feelings.' In the first episode, Charles, who is the nephew of Lord Ashfordly, and becomes involved in the solving of a hit and run case involving his uncles old Bentley. Also starring in the episode alongside Benedict was Steven Brand, Coronation Street's Andrew Whyment and Game of Thrones actor Rupert Vansittart.

Benedict, 43, comes from a thespian family and it turns out his parents have both appeared in the drama, too! Benedict's father Timothy, who is perhaps best known for his role in Keeping Up Appearances, and his mother Wanda Ventham, who is known for her recurring role in Only Fools and Horses, appeared in Heartbeat during different times. Timothy appeared in five episodes between 1997 and 2004, and Wanda appeared in four episodes between 1996 and 1997.

After Heartbeat, Benedict went on to land hugely successful roles such as the titular character in Sherlock, for which he won a Primetime Emmy Award, Alan Turing in The Imitation Game, for which he was nominated the Academy Award for Best Actor, and as Khan is Oscar Winning picture 12 Years a Slave.

