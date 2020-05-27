Gogglebox star confirms return to upcoming series in September Are you looking forward to seeing the whole cast back by September?

Gogglebox star Sid Siddiqui has confirmed that he will be returning to the next series of the popular show, which is due to premiere in September. Taking to Twitter, he wrote: "As we say farewell to series 15 #Gogglebox enjoy [the] episode. It has been an amazing series despite huge challenges well-done team Gogglebox, we salute you."

Sid has opened up about the upcoming series

He continued: "So folks we will meet again, in September, on Fridays 9 pm, #Ch4 enjoy the summer and stay safe." Fans were quick to respond, with one writing: "Can't wait to see you back on Gogglebox in September stay safe." Another added: "Love this show and love your family too. Keep safe Sid. See you all in September." A third person tweeted: "Take care Sid and hope to see you between the boys when you return. Have a safe summer and I pray you all stay safe."

The show's producer, Tania Alexander, recently opened up about how friends Mary and Marina had to sit out the latest series due to living in a retirement village. She explained: "Unfortunately, it was not possible to film with the full cast. For example, we took the decision to tell Mary and Marina, who are in their 90s and live in a care home, that we didn't want them put at any risk, so we should stop filming with them altogether."

Tania continued: "The ladies are safe and well looked after, but often tell us they dearly miss the crews and the fun they have during filming each week." She also tweeted about the hilarious pair, who regularly amused viewers with their candid reactions to television, writing: "Oh how much do I love these ladies. We miss you, Mary and Marina, hopefully see you back soon when things are safer."

