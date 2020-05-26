Gogglebox fans have received an update on how fan favourite pair Mary and Marina are doing amid coronavirus lockdown. Producer Tania Alexander opened up about filming during lockdown to The Telegraph, and sadly admitted that the two ladies "dearly miss" being a part of the Channel 4 series. She explained: "Unfortunately, it was not possible to film with the full cast. For example, we took the decision to tell Mary and Marina, who are in their 90s and live in a care home, that we didn't want them put at any risk, so we should stop filming with them altogether."

Tania continued: "The ladies are safe and well looked after, but often tell us they dearly miss the crews and the fun they have during filming each week." She also tweeted about the hilarious pair, who regularly amused viewers with their candid reactions to television, writing: "Oh how much do I love these ladies. We miss you, Mary and Marina, hopefully see you back soon when things are safer."

Sid Siddiqui has also been forced to miss the show as he lives separately from his sons and has been keeping his followers updated with what he has been up to. He recently opened up about how much he was missing being a part of the series, tweeting: "A big hi to all my friends, I don’t feel you’re fans but my best and close friends I am sorry for my absence from #Gogglebox, your kind & beautiful messages always overwhelm me with touch of sadness. These difficult times will pass. Please #bestrong #besafe." He received plenty of support from fans, with one writing: "You’re like our extended family Sid. I always love when I see the bins and know we’re heading into yours for a cuppa & catch up. The boys are doing a fab job and are a credit to you and Mrs S but I do miss your giggle. Stay safe & we’ll meet again."

