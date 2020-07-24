Ricky Gervais gives huge update on After Life 3 – and fans are thrilled! The comedian posted an update on social media

Ever since the second season of After Life dropped on Netflix earlier this year, fans have been begging comedian and actor Ricky Gervais to bring back the show for a third. The comedy-drama, which stars Ricky as the lead Tony, tells the story of his journey after losing his wife to cancer. And now, the writer has given a huge update on the future of the show!

Posting on Twitter, Ricky could be seen in the photo smiling to the camera as he held up the script for the third season, pleasing his followers in the process. He captioned the photo: "Cheers" with a champagne emoji and immediately the replies section underneath was flooded with excited fans.

Ricky posted this exciting update on Twitter on Thursday

One person wrote underneath: "Brilliant! Balled my bloody eyes out at the other two. Just don't let the dog die! There aren't enough tissues for that! (This is my boy)!" A second person said: "Yay! We love After Life. Can't wait to watch season 3." While a third follower gushed on the reasons why they love the Netflix show. "So pumped Ricky. Never laughed and cried at the same time while watching a show. It's a unique emotion to express. Genius. Just genius. Cathartic."

One of Ricky's followers in particular couldn't resist trying to get a bit more information out of the star by writing: "Is that the whole 3rd series complete or just the 1st episode? Not that I'm trying to hurry you along or anything!" To which the comedian replied: "Just ep 1. The rest are getting there though."

The official synopsis for the second series reads: "Whilst still struggling with immense grief for his wife, we see Tony try to become a better friend to those around him. Each grappling with their own problems and only to be intensified by the looming threat of the local newspaper being shut down." We can't wait to see what After Life 3 has in store!

