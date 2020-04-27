Ricky Gervais opened up about staying in during the lockdown while chatting on This Morning - but admitted that his partner Jane isn't best pleased that he is now around all the time! Opening up about the author in a rare moment, he told Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield that he had been annoying her during their time together. Watch the interview here...

WATCH: Ricky Gervais talks annoying his partner Jane

Fans are delighted that After Life 2 is back on Netflix, and the Extras actor has confirmed that he is planning on making a third season of the popular show. Chatting on a Twitter livestream, he said: "I'd love to do a season three, it looks like it's going to go down a storm, so if this reaction carries on then yes." He continued: "The better it goes down the worst it is for me, you can do something... amazing, and everyone goes: 'Oh god, it's the best thing ever, 10/10. But if you do something else that is 9.5/10 people are like: 'It's... awful, this is the worst show on television', so that's what goes through my mind."

