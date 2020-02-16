Morse is back! The much-anticipated seventh series of Endeavour launched at 8pm on Sunday 9 February on ITV, with Shaun Evans returning in the titular role as a young Inspector Endeavour Morse. The last series took place during the summer of 1969, and as previous seasons have been set during consecutive years, series seven ushered in the start of the 1970s. The main cast have all returned for the new show, with Shaun joined by the likes of Roger Allam as Fred Thursday. However, Fred's daughter Joan Thursday, played by Sara Vickers, won't be included this time around. As Sean previously explained to the Radio Times: "Not in this series. Only for good news really: Sara had a baby this time, and so she was unavailable for filming, alas. However, he added that Sara would 'definitely be back, she's part of the family.'"

So who will viewers get to see in series seven? Let’s take a look…

Shaun Evans as Endeavour Morse

Shaun plays the younger version of the popular TV detective, played by John Thaw in the hit Inspector Morse series. He is highly intelligent but sometimes struggles to connect with his more human side, as displayed by his mentor DI Fred Thursday. Morse previously fell in love with Fred's daughter Joan – who is set to return to the show in the future. Speaking to RadioTimes.com about his character's love life, Shaun Evans said: "What we meet in the Inspector Morse series, or indeed if you pick up the books [by author Colin Dexter], there's a guy who never ends up getting married, and is kind of the broken at the beginning, I think.

"So we have to have a bit of romance now in order to take us to that point. There has to be a sort of heartbreak thing. So I think just narratively there does need to be."

Roger Allam as Fred Thursday

Fred Thursday is Morse's boss and mentor. He first appeared in the pilot episode and has been a main cast member ever since. Fred is married to Win; the couple were estranged in series six but have since reunited, and viewers will see them celebrating the new year together at the start of series seven. Shaun previously told RadioTimes.com that season seven will give us hints as to why Fred Thursday isn't in the original Inspector Morse series – teasing a potential falling-out. "In the books, and then in the later series, Thursday's never mentioned, obviously he's an invention [for Endeavour]. So we have to make a decision as to why that is. So we're coming towards that now," he said. Asked about the rising conflict between Fred and Endeavour, Shaun added: "It's more interesting I think when there is a bit of conflict there, you know."

Sean Rigby as Jim Strange

Sean plays Police Constable Jim Strange, having starred in the role from the first series. He first meets Morse in the pilot episode and the pair become close friends. Jim is a younger version of Morse's boss from the original Inspector Morse series.

Anton Lesser as Reginald Bright

Anton Lesser plays Police Chief Superintendent Reginald Bright. He appeared in the first series and continues to be a main character in the show. Reginald is considered to be an 'old school' police officer, who is often concerned with the formalities of dealing with high-profile people. Last season saw Reginald exiled to a job dealing with traffic, but he has since been reinstated. Sadly, however, his wife is battling against cancer.

Abigail Thaw as Dorothea Frazil

Abigail – the daughter of the original Morse actor John Thaw – stars in the series as Dorothea, the editor of the Oxford Mail newspaper. Over the years she has established a good friendship with Morse.

James Bradshaw as Dr Max DeBryn

James stars in the show as Max, the Home Office Pathologist, who often teams up with Morse on his murder cases.

Stephanie Leonidas as Violetta

Stephanie stars this season as Violetta, Morse's mysterious love interest who he meets while on holiday in Venice.

